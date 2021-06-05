Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,254 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after buying an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

