Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,315.69 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,359.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

