Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 796 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $95.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

