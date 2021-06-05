Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $242,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $295,934,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

