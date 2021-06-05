Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

SWKS opened at $170.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.83 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

