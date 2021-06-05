Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $219,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,913 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,648. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $516.57 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

