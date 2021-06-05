Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $295,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

MLPA stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $38.57.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.