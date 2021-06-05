Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $332.07 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.51 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

