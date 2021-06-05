Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $590,646. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

