Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.66.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.16 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

