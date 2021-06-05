Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

