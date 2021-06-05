Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) vs. iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Critical Comparison

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -4.40% -1.49% -0.87% Dropbox -12.59% 43.70% 7.37%

37.3% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Dropbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 4.26 -$12.62 million N/A N/A Dropbox $1.91 billion 5.97 -$256.30 million $0.30 95.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dropbox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dropbox 1 2 2 0 2.20

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 53.08%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.60%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Dropbox.

Risk & Volatility

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dropbox beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

