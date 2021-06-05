Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Down 6.5%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $16.00. 1,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $483.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

