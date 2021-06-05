DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.92 ($46.96).

ETR:DWS opened at €40.30 ($47.41) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €37.59. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a twelve month high of €39.38 ($46.33).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

