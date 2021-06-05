EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 338,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.47% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRD opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $460.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.77. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,242,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,612. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

