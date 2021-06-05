Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 45,764 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,087,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,545,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

