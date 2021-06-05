Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 159,311 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159,311 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $26,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in American International Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. 2,851,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,834. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

