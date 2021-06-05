Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 143,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000.

PHIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

