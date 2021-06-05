Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.46. The company had a trading volume of 971,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,846. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.