Efraim Grinberg Sells 2,259 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Movado Group stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

MOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

