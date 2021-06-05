Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Boosted by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

