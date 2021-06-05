Elekta AB (publ)’s (EKTAY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.2089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

