Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.61 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00011115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $120.61 million and $509,969.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.01004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.39 or 0.09862917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

