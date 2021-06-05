Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

