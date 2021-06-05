Enerplus Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

NYSE ERF opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $11,737,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 249,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

