Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$8.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.07. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.22 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 274,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,984,431.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $444,750.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

