Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.33 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

