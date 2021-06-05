Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

