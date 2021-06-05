Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,444,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 399,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.33 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.