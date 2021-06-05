Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,217 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Marten Transport worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.01. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

