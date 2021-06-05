Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sony Group Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sony Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. Sony Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

