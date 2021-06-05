Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,206.93

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,206.93 ($15.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 35,105 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities raised shares of Ergomed to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,206.93. The company has a market capitalization of £592.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

