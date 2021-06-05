EXMO Coin Market Cap Reaches $5.49 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $341,637.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.01021506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.16 or 0.10133900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00053767 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

