Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

