Fani Titi Sells 49,280 Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59).

N91 stock opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. Ninety One Group has a 52 week low of GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.38%.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

