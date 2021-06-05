FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,017.60

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,017.60 ($13.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,028 ($13.43). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 982 ($12.83), with a volume of 50,193 shares traded.

FDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded FDM Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.44. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

