Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.42% from the company’s previous close.

FENC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

