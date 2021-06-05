Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:FAR opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £129.70 million and a P/E ratio of -45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.83.

In other Ferro-Alloy Resources news, insider Christopher Thomas bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

