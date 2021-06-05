Fiera Capital Corp Buys 304,903 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,903 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $62,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ChampionX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after acquiring an additional 556,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 868,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,753. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

