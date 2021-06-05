Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,711 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 5.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 3.53% of Moody’s worth $1,972,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.65. The stock had a trading volume of 424,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

