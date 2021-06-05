Fiera Capital Corp Has $95.24 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 218,776 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,361 shares of company stock valued at $33,927,919 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

NYSE V traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.14. 5,085,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.