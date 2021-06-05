Fiera Capital Corp Sells 179,771 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,771 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $157,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,998 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. 3,660,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

