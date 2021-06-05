Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,840,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,361,295 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises about 2.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $849,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,044,000 after acquiring an additional 201,661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 704.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 95,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,913. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

