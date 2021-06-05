Financial Review: Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN) versus Its Rivals

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FRLN) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Freeline Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Freeline Therapeutics Competitors 1112 4420 9750 185 2.58

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 147.36%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Freeline Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A -$96.32 million -1.39 Freeline Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.85

Freeline Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Freeline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

