First American Financial Co. (FAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First American Financial to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NYSE:FAF opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

