First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after acquiring an additional 571,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.