First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

