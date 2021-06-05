Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.57.

FIVE opened at $190.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

