Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.57.
FIVE opened at $190.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28.
In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
