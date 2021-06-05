Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.