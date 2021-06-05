Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.20. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 84,310 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 92,061 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.